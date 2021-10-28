National Treasure: Disney+ Casts Lisette Alexis to Lead Series Take

Disney+ has announced a lead for their upcoming National Treasure TV series, Lisette Alexis. Although many of us wish to be involved in a real-life treasure hunt that involves puzzles opening drawers on antique desks, we shall settle for a series to do so for us.

National Treasure was a film of epic proportions, with Nicolas Cage in it so there's that, but every millennial heart may be screaming internally at a chance for more content in a streaming series format. The lead actress cast for the Disney+ series has recently been in a variety of genres from horror to comedic web series (We Need To Do Something & Total Eclipse). National Treasure will be executive produced by the films' producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The series will follow the point of view of Alexis' main character, who is a DREAMer, in search of a Pan-American treasure that has been lost while she also looks into her questions about her own family.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: National Treasure – Lemon Juice | Declaration of Independence (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSbyB4O5hyA)

Jess, the character that Alexis is set to portray, takes charge and continues the well-known treasure-hunting role from Cage's character, Benjamin Gates, from the film. National Treasure will explore Jess' ability for problem-solving, puzzles, and exploring old mysteries combines with her own personal look at her past and buried family history. It'll be unique to see the personal connection Jess, a young Mexican American woman, has to this long-lost treasure she goes in search of. The pilot episode is written by Marianne & Cormac Wibberley and directed by Mira Nair, an Indian-American director, producer, and actress. Some of us who really got into the idea of uncovering hidden messages on the back of old documents with lemon juice and a hairdryer…we're excited for the National Treasure series, to say the least.