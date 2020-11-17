Naughty Retribution "Hacks" WWE Twitter Account

Antifa-inspired non-political anarchist group Retribution has succeeded in its latest plot to destroy WWE from the inside by gaining control of the company's official Twitter account. Early Tuesday morning, the group's leader, jobber Mustafa Ali, announced plans for something big that would occur at 10 AM that same day from his alternate account, "The Message," which he used during his days as The Smackdown Hacker.

And sure enough, at that time, Ali took control of the WWE Twitter account and began retweeting Retribution's posts and posting selfies of the group.

"The @WWE account is mine," tweeted Ali, which he then retweeted as WWE. The account also posted a video of Retribution attacking the WWE Twitter team, which apparently consists of one dude hanging around backstage at the Thunderdome with a laptop, and commandeering the account.

At that point, the WWE Twitter account began retweeting cryptic messages from The Message written in spooky fonts, such as, "P͓̽o͓̽i͓̽n͓̽t͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ ͓̽f͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽e͓̽r͓̽s͓̽," "[̲̅D][̲̅i][̲̅s][̲̅c][̲̅a][̲̅r][̲̅d][̲̅e][̲̅d]," and "[̲̅D][̲̅a][̲̅m][̲̅n][̲̅e][̲̅d]." One message Retribution did not retweet, which seems odd considering their stated belief system, was this one:

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

But support for anarchy and hate for WWE's corporate interests only goes so far, we suppose.

Celebrating their leader's victory, the other members of Retribution soon chimed in. Reckoning asked, "Are you listening now? @wwe," which seemed odd since she @mentioned the WWE account that Retribution was currently in control of. "How does it feel to lose control?" asked T-Bar. "YOÜ ̰̖̠ͣ͋͗G͍͙̟ͯ̎̌ȆͦT̺̪̠̂͋͆W̲̹̰̒ͨͫH͇͈AṮ̥͚͛ͧ̃ Y̭̻ͮͧO̬U̲̙̟ͯ͗́ ̼̾DE͖̬S̩̲̩̋̃́ERV̦̤ͅE @wwe ( ╹ਊ╹)" said Mace. "˙uɹnʇ ɹno⅄" said Mustafa Ali.

At press time, WWE had still not regained control of their account, sparking fears that Retribution could continue to tweet from it with unusual fonts for hours to come.