Nautilus: Jules Verne/Captain Nemo Series Moves from Disney+ to AMC

Nautilus, originally Disney+'s reimagining of Jules Verne’s novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, has found a new home on AMC and AMC+.

The series suffered from programming cost-cutting measures imposed by Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this year.

AMC Networks has bought the streaming rights from Disney Entertainment, with airing set for 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

Developed by Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker, "Nautilus" will provide an origin story for Captain Nemo.

Over the course of a good part of 2022 and 2023, we witnessed a pretty big programming purge take place as a number of studios and streamers looked to financially course-correct some really bad business decisions streaming-wise. That included shuttering projects that were in production, pulling renewals, removing series from streaming services, and shopping completed series for new homes. Well, we have some good news to pass along regarding the fate of Nautilus, the series reimagining of Jules Verne's novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Originally given a green light back in August 2021, the series was shut down earlier this year as part of Disney CEO Bob Iger's cost-cutting efforts. Now, AMC Networks has secured the linear & streaming rights from Disney Entertainment, with plans in place for the series to hit AMC and AMC+ screens sometime in 2024.

Developed by Moonriver TV CEO Xavier Marchand & Seven Stories CEO Anand Tucker and starring Star Trek: Discovery star Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, the series will spotlight the (in)famous captain's backstory. An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, Nemo ends up a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company – and as a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him. Nemo sets sail with his crew on board the awe-inspiring submarine of the title, battling foes and discovering magical underwater worlds along the way. The cast also includes Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, and Céline Menville – with Richard E Grant, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor guest-starring.

"We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, alongside the other incredible AMC universes," Marchand & Tucker shared in a statement. "The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire." Ben Davis, EVP, original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, added, "Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like 'Orphan Black: Echoes.' We are looking forward to bringing it to AMC+ and AMC as a special television event next year." Marchand and Tucker are joined by writer & executive producer James Dormer and Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock & Daisy Gilbert as executive producers (with Cameron Welsh serving as producer and Michael Matthews as the lead director).

