Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

NBC Green Lights David Boreanaz/"Rockford Files" Reboot, 3 More Series

NBC has given series green lights to David Boreanaz (Bones)-starring The Rockford Files reboot, Line of Fire, Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds.

Article Summary NBC greenlights The Rockford Files reboot for 2026-27, with David Boreanaz set to play private eye James Rockford.

The Rockford Files gets a contemporary update as Rockford returns from prison and lands between police and organized crime.

NBC also orders Line of Fire, Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds, ahead of its Upfronts presentation.

Four other NBC pilots, including Key Witness and Puzzled, were passed over ahead of Monday's big event.

David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones) will be hitting NBC screens for the 2026-2027 season, with NBC picking up two comedies and two dramas to series ahead of Monday's big Upfronts presentation. Along with Boreanaz's The Rockford Files reboot, the network also picked up Line of Fire (formerly known as "Protection"), Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds. The four remaining pilots that were ordered – Key Witness starring Emily Deschanel, Puzzled starring Damon Wayans Jr., What the Dead Know starring Taylor Schilling, and an untitled comedy starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal did not receive series orders. Here's a look at the official loglines/overviews for the four pilots that received series orders:

"The Rockford Files": A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. Cast: Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver. Team: Writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only).

"Line of Fire": A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code. Cast: Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Team: W/EP Josh Safran, EPs Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector, D/EP Rebecca Thomas (pilot only).

"Newlyweds": A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Cast: Tea Leoni and Tim Daly; Jamie Lee Curtis will recur. Team: W/EP Gail Lerner, EPs Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (The Tannenbaum Company), Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television, D/EP Pam Fryman (pilot only).

"Sunset P.I.": Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show. Cast: Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby, and Keith David. Team: W/EPs Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, D/EP Akiva Schaffer (pilot only).

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