Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Double Preview: S23E14 "Fleeting" & S23E15 "Knick-Knack"

Check out what's to come with the next two episodes of CBS's NCIS: March 31st's S23E14: "Fleeting" and April 7th's S23E15: "Knick-Knack."

Article Summary NCIS Season 23 continues post-500th episode with S23E14 "Fleeting" and S23E15 "Knick-Knack" previews.

"Fleeting" features Navy Week chaos after a dead sailor is discovered in a stolen squad car trunk.

"Knick-Knack" puts the team on a high-stakes treasure hunt aboard a museum ship after a Navy captain’s murder.

Both episodes see the team coping with recent losses and major shake-ups following Director Vance's shocking exit.

After last week's heartbreaking and game-changing 500th episode (more on that below), we have a look at what episodes 501 and 502 have to offer fans of CBS's NCIS. In March 31st's S23E14: "Fleeting," Navy Week brings a dead sailor and a city on the edge of chaos. In April 7th's S23E15: "Knick-Knack," the team finds themselves on a treasure hunt aboard a museum ship, with the prize possibly leading them one step closer to learning the truth behind a Navy captain's death. We've got official overviews and images for both episodes, along with a trailer and sneak peeks as "Fleeting":

NCIS S23E14: "Fleeting" & S23E15: "Knick-Knack" Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 14: "Fleeting" – Navy Week turns electric when a stolen squad car flips and reveals a sailor stabbed in the trunk. As D.C. spirals into chaos, the team chases a killer while carrying the weight of recent events. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 15: "Knick-Knack" – A murder aboard a museum ship becomes a cryptic treasure hunt when a dying Navy captain leaves a final clue. To solve it, the team must decode what was worth killing – and dying – for. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Kevin Berlandi.

If you were expecting some game-changing moments in the 500th episode of CBS's NCIS, you weren't disappointed – though it was definitely a heartbreaker that a lot of folks didn't see coming. By the time the credits rolled on S23E13: "All Good Things," the NCIS team had lost one of their own in what would turn out to be their tender and heartbreaking goodbye: Rocky Carroll's Director Leon Vance. Adding to the shock was the identity of the "interrogator" who would eventually open Vance's eyes to the truth: a younger version of coroner Ducky (Adam Campbell returning to the role). Here's a look at what Carroll had to share with Variety about tonight's impactful chapter:

Carroll on When His Farewell Episode Was Filmed & What It Was Like Keeping It a Secret: "As we get closer to the air date, my biggest concern has been, because of the advent of social media, being able to keep a secret like this, when sometimes leaks come from the most unsuspecting sources. So the fact that this hasn't been blasted over the internet so far, or that the majority of people outside of CBS and a small circle of people still don't know about it, is pretty cool. I think it's gonna be a huge shock for people. I've been able to wrap my mind around it and come to terms with it because I've known about this since November, when I was first told about what was going to happen. And the last scene, where Director Vance realizes that he's been talking to basically the Grim Reaper, the angel of death, and walks toward the light, that was shot on Dec. 11. And we're in the middle of March, so I've had a little time to wrap my mind around it and come to terms with it.

Carroll on How He Feels Now Regarding Vance's Fate: "I've been able to kind of come full circle with it. And I really think it's a great episode. I'm not just saying this to be a team player, but if you've gotta send a character off, what a way to go. It really is exactly what our executive producer, Steven D. Binder, said. He wanted to write not only a great episode, but a real love letter to the character that really summarized his journey and his impact on the show, and I think we achieved that.

For selfish reasons, I have to remind people: I've been a character on this series for 18 years. Most Hollywood careers don't last 18 years. So to be able to play one character on one of the most popular shows in the world for 18 seasons, that's the equivalent of living to be 105. You know, if you've known somebody who lived to be 105, when you go to that funeral, there's a part of you that's like, 'OK, yeah, this is sad, but I mean, geez! The guy lived to be 105.' So I feel that way with my character.

With the series, eventually all things do come to an end, and my character's end came before the end. It would be wonderful to say, 'Yeah, I was there for the the very last take of 'NCIS' when they finally boarded up the windows and said, 'OK, that's it. No more. Everybody go home.'' But, you know, the show was already on the air for five seasons before I started. And I've said this many times before: When I came on the show at the end of season 5, I literally thought to myself, 'Well, at least you made it on the tail end of the series. It'll probably go seven seasons — if you're lucky, maybe eight — and at least you will have gotten a couple good seasons out of it.' That was literally my thought process when I joined the cast. So by that math, the last 16 years have basically been overtime for me."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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