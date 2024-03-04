Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, NCIS, ncis: origins, preview

NCIS: Origins: CBS Prequel Series Taps Austin Stowell as Young Gibbs

CBS's NCIS: Origins has cast Austin Stowell as a younger version of Mark Harmon's NCIS character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the prequel series.

Only days after learning that Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly were set to reprise their roles of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo for an all-new NCIS spinoff series, we have some big casting news to pass along regarding the first spinoff that was announced near the beginning of the new year. Originally announced in January, CBS's NCIS: Origins has cast Austin Stowell (Catch-22) as a younger version of Mark Harmon's NCIS character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the prequel series. Stemming from CBS Studios and set for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, the Mark Harmon-narrated prequel series is set in 1991 – years prior to the events of NCIS – and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Stowell). In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office – where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself," added executive producer Sean Harmon. "I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David, and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character." "We're thrilled to be bringing this new chapter to life along with Mark and Sean Harmon," said executive producers and co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North. "This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don't know the whole story."

CBS's NCIS: Origins is produced by CBS Studios. Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, North, and Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. The prequel series reunites North and Monreal, who both wrote on NCIS for 10 years. North is currently co-showrunner and executive producer on the flagship series. In addition to NCIS, Monreal's credits include Netflix's Griselda, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the upcoming Dan Fogleman/Sterling K. Brown project for Hulu.

