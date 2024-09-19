Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Premiere Episode Features Mark Harmon Appearance

NCIS: Origins co-showrunner David J. North confirmed Mark Harmon will be making an appearance in the opening episode of the prequel series.

When CBS's NCIS: Origins premieres on Monday, October 14, viewers are going to have two Leroy Gibbs on their hands. Of course, Austin Stowell is playing the younger version of the popular character for the prequel series – but he won't be alone. Series narrator, executive producer, and (most importantly) the dude who made the character his own – along with the writers – Mark Harmon will be making a brief appearance in the opening episode. Thanks to the fine folks over at Deadline Hollywood, we learned that important bit of intel from series co-showrunner David J. North – who confirmed to reporters that Harmon has returned to the role for some scenes in "Enter Sandman," adding, "That was a discussion between Mark, myself, and Gina Monreal. I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years." As for the chance of Harmon making a return appearance, North is keeping the door open. "We are focusing on him [Harmon's Gibbs] telling the story of 1991. As far as Mark appearing again, we are open to anything," North shared.

The prequel series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Harmon. Viewers will witness Gibbs start his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Joining Stowell are Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Produced by CBS Studios, NCIS: Origins is executive-produced by David J. North, Gina Lucita Monreal, Mark Harmon, and Sean Harmon.

