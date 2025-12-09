NCIS: Origins Season 2: Our Updated S02E08: "End of the Road" Preview

Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

We've got three new chapters in CBS's "NCIS" universe being rolled out tonight, and that brings us to tonight's episode of Austin Stowell-starring prequel series, NCIS: Origins. In S02E08: "End of the Road," a shooting sees the team joining forces with Oceanside PD, while Franks (Kyle Schmid) pays his brother a visit and Gibbs (Stowell) has an important personal decision to make. For more about what tonight has to offer, check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and several sneak peeks waiting for you below:

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 8: "End of the Road" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 8: "End of the Road" – When Lala's favorite CI is shot, the team joins forces with Oceanside PD to determine who was behind the attack. Also, Franks visits his brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) at the compound, and Gibbs' relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal. Directed by Loren Yaconelli.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

