NCIS Season 23 Episode 11: "Army of One" Preview: Deadly Negotiations

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of NCIS, S23E11: "Army of One," and a look at our preview for S23E12: "In Too Deep."

CBS's "NCIS" Tuesday night is back tonight, kicking things off with NCIS S23E11: "Army of One," with Knight (Katrina Law) looking to talk down a man who barricaded himself inside an ammo warehouse – and getting some serious pushback as the clock ticks. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've added an episode trailer and three sneak peeks. In addition, we have a look at the overview and images for S23E12: "In Too Deep" – and that's all waiting for you below:

NCIS S23E11: "Army of One" & S23E12: "In Too Deep" Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 11: "Army of One" – When a desperate man barricades himself inside an ammo warehouse, Knight is the only negotiator he'll talk to, claiming she once saved him before. As explosives tick and trust frays, Knight clashes with the CID officer running the standoff, each convinced theirs is the only way out. Written by Amy Rutberg and directed by Tawnia McKiernan.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 12: "In Too Deep" – A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee's past and a relationship he thought was long behind him. But as the case deepens, McGee realizes her reappearance could unravel more than an investigation; it could change the course of his life. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by Michael Zinberg.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

