NCIS Season 23 Preview: We've Got 2 Sneak Peeks at S23E10: "Her"

With CBS's "NCIS" universe returning on March 3rd, we've got two sneak peeks at NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" for you to check out.

On March 3rd, CBS's "NCIS" universe returns in a very big way. We're talking NCIS S23E10: "Her," NCIS: Origins S02E09: "Fools Rush In," and NCIS: Sydney S03E09: "South of Nowhere." Earlier today, CBS dropped two sneak peeks at what the midseason return of the flagship series has to offer, as the team is tasked with taking down one of their own. Here's a look at two clips, an official overview, and an image gallery for NCIS S23E10: "Her":

NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 10: "Her" – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Rocky Carroll.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

