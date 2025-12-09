Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E08: "Turkey Shoot" Preview: Vigilante Justice?

Did a true-crime podcast inspire a murder? Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Sydney, S03E08: "Turkey Shoot."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E08 "Turkey Shoot" follows the team investigating a possible vigilante murder.

An American sailor, previously accused of murder, becomes the latest victim in a shocking case.

The sailor was the focus of a hit true-crime podcast, sparking theories about a superfan suspect.

Preview includes official synopsis, trailers, sneak peeks, and images for tonight’s episode.

We've got a trifecta of new episodes for "NCIS" Universe fans tonight, and that brings us to our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney. In S03E08: "Turkey Shoot," the team investigates what could be a case of vigilante justice when an American sailor accused of murder winds up dead. The twist? The sailor was the subject of a hit true-crime podcast. Here's a look at an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and several sneak peeks for tonight's episode:

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 8: "Turkey Shoot" Preview

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 8: "Turkey Shoot" – When an American sailor accused of murder is shot dead, the team discovers he was the subject of a popular true-crime podcast and investigates whether a superfan took justice into their own hands. Written by Michael Miller and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

