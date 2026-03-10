Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E10: "Van Life" Preview: Mackey's Case Gets Personal

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney, S03E10: "Van Life."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E10 "Van Life" sees Mackey lead a secret investigation that turns personal for the team.

The latest episode centers on a missing boss’s son and a murdered girlfriend found in a van.

Watch four new sneak peek clips plus the trailer for S03E10 ahead of tonight's broadcast.

Get a first look at S03E11: "Berthed" with early plot details and preview images.

With "NCIS Tuesdays" back tonight, we've got a preview of what tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney S03E10: "Van Life" has to offer. When Mackey's (Swann) investigation into a killing hits too close to home for her boss, the team searches for someone who could either be the next target – or the killer. Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, we also have a trailer and four sneak peeks for you to check out below. In addition, we have an early look at the overview and images for S03E11: "Berthed."

NCIS: Sydney S03E10: "Van Life" & S03E11: "Berthed" Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 10: "Van Life" – Mackey is enlisted to run a secret solo investigation into the disappearance of her boss's son and his girlfriend. But when a van turns up with the girlfriend's body inside, it's all hands on deck to locate the boss's son, who is either in grave danger or a killer. Written by Steven McGregor, Michael Miller, James Cripps, and Morgan O'Neill, and directed by Kriv Stenders.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 11: "Berthed" – The team investigates the suspicious death of a U.S. Naval officer who'd just learned he was going to be a father, leading to the discovery of a scandalous secret. Written by Ella Cooke and directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!