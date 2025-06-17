Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS, NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Set for 3-Episode Paramount+ Debut on September 4th

Paramount+ released a poster for Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which is set to premiere on September 4th.

In early May, we were treated to an early look at Paramount+'s 10-episode Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva , which included a first-look trailer and image gallery. Now, we have even more intel to share with you, with the streaming series releasing the official key art poster to announce that a three-episode premiere is set for Thursday, September 4th (U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan), with single episodes dropping weekly on Thursday following the kick-off).

"We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come," shared de Pablo and Weatherly. "Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire… and self-driving murder cars. (Don't worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won't want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!"

The streaming series picks up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with the team before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. Joining de Pablo, Weatherly, and Gie are Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard, and James D'Arcy. Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released in early May:

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva features John McNamara as showrunner. McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas executive produce the series.

