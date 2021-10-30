Neil Gaiman's Cameo Role In Lud-In-The-Mist, Streaming Now From BBC
It's possible I may bump into Neil Gaiman this Thursday at the Press Night of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane which has been making its West End debut at the Duke Of York Theatre these past couple of weeks. But it turns out his theatrical ambitions extend beyond writing and occasionally reading what he's written on stage at an operatic theatre. Because he has just appeared in a BBC drama Lud-In-The-Mist by Doctor Who writer Joy Wilkinson, adapting the work of Hope Mirrlees, playing Duke Aubrey. And a pretty decent fist he made of it as well, and since it's on the radio, he didn't have to put on the gold paint like Alan did. You can listen to Lud-In-The-Mist free, globally streaming on BBC Sounds and the BBC Radio iPlayer right here for the next month, But obviously it's best enjoyed today and tomorrow as part of the Hallowe'en festivities.
Lud-in-the-Mist
Beguiling fantasy classic by Hope Mirrlees about a country bordered by the sinister but alluring Land of Faerie. Dramatised by Joy Wilkinson. In the prosperous, peaceful, practical town of Lud-in-the-Mist, all things Faerie are taboo. So when the mayor of Lud, Nathaniel Chanticleer, finds that his son has developed a taste for smuggled faerie fruit, his world falls apart. If he's to save himself and his son, Nat must confront not only the faerie threat but also his own darkest secret. With a bewitching cameo from Neil Gaiman and spellbinding original music from The Ciderhouse Rebellion. The first of two adaptations for the Halloween weekend: of Lud-in-the-Mist by Hope Mirrlees and Lolly Willowes by Sylvia Townsend Warner. Both novels written in 1926, both by women, both using the supernatural in slyly subversive ways.
Duke Aubrey….Neil Gaiman
