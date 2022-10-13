Neil Gaiman Shares Very Good Reason to Stop Asking About Good Omens 2

During last weekend's New York Comic Con 2022, fans looking to learn more about BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch did not leave disappointed. From preview images & new key art to Sheen, Tennant & Jon Hamm fielding fan questions to the confirmation that Good Omens 2 will be arriving in Summer 2023, it was more than enough to tide us over… for now. But there are some out there who want more, and they're hitting up Gaiman for any and all details that he can share. Now, you might think that the reason why he's been keeping quiet on details has to do with preserving the story for the viewers. And we're sure that's true. But yesterday, Gaiman also shared a life-saving reason for preserving his "Cone of Silence" (someone will get that reference). And while I don't know the full details, I can just tell that the world is a darker place today because it was deprived of Where Are My Knees?

"Do you know what the broadcasters do to showrunners who disclose significant things? They don't just kill us. They make it so we have never existed," Gaiman revealed (we're hoping jokingly) on his Tumblr account (here). "And our shows vanish with us. Hit shows like 'Headless Joe,' 'Too Many Godmothers,' 'Crab Hand Roll Mysteries,' and 'Where are my Knees?' are now lost to the world because their showrunners couldn't keep secrets. You don't want that to happen to me and 'Good Omens.'" With the series set to hit Amazon screens in Summer 2023, here's a look back at Sheen, Tennant & Hamm in action during NYCC 2022:

When the story continues, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.