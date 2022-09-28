Neil Gaiman World Domination Involves Michael Sheen & David Tennant

Did you know that when Neil Gaiman, Michael Sheen & David Tennant aren't too busy working on BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's sequel series-season to Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, they're plotting world domination? And that Gaiman was kind enough to own up to it on social media? Yup, and here's how it went down. Earlier this month, Sheen appeared on the British game show A League of Their Own, where he was asked what he would say to inspire the Wales men's national soccer team ahead of their run in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His response was so intensely impressive that Wales team manager Rob Page invited Sheen to speak to the team directly. And as you'll see below, the results are beyond describing in words. Maybe Independence Day crossed with Braveheart crossed with Ted Lasso, and even that wouldn't be doing it justice. But then comedian Mitch Benn made an observation that brought the grander conspiracy to light, tweeting that Sheen's speech was so inspiring that Wales was going to declare its independence just to appoint Sheen as president. Clearly, much like the overweening pride of a James Bond villain, Gaiman couldn't help but use that tweet for… The Big Reveal!

"This is the plan, yes. We're saving the bit where Scotland declares independence in order to make David Tennant the President until a bit later," Gaiman wrote in his retweet. And there you have it. First Wales, then Scotland. We know Gaiman gets England. But the bigger question is… who's next and where? And considering who we had run the U.S. for four years, is this really a bad idea? And if nothing else, we got to take a break from The Sandman Season 2 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power posts for a minute or two to have a little fun:

"Close your eyes and feel the breath on the back of your necks. Because that's every man, woman, and child in this old land standing there with you at your backs. That's the people of Wales, your people," Sheen says to the team in an inspirational speech for the ages. "Feel their breath quickening with yours. Hear their blood drumming in your ears, pounding through your heart, bursting through your chest. That's the blood of Wales, your blood, red as the ancient book of dreams. Red as the rising flag of Merthyr. Red as the great wall of Gwalia. Because that's what you carry with you, boys." Here's a look at Sheen's initial "pitch" as a motivational speaker for the Wales football team, followed by the amazingly impassioned speech he was able to deliver to the team on Monday:

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made 'Good Omens,' I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like 'Good Omens' season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.