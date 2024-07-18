Posted in: Disney+, Max, Movies, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, max, netflix, streaming

Netflix Adds 8M Subscribers in Q2; Won't Bundle with Rival Streamers

Netflix announced adding 8 million subscribers during Q2 2024 - and that it won't be bundling with steamers like Max & Disney+ anytime soon.

While we're sure that there will be books and documentaries and discussions about who won and lost "The Great Streaming Wars of The 2020s," today's financial report covering Netflix's second financial quarter of 2024 would seem to put the streaming service at the top of the winners' list. Netflix blew past Wall Street analysts' projections of 4.7 million more subscribers this quarter with a resounding 8 million subscriber increase – pushing the streamer's total number of global subscribers to 277 million. Looking ahead to the year's remaining financial quarters and beyond, the company made it clear in its letter to investors that it won't be getting into the bundling business anytime soon – at least when it comes to other streamers like Disney+ and Max.

"We haven't bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience. This has driven industry-leading penetration, engagement, and retention for us, which limits the benefit to Netflix of bundling directly with other streamers," read the letter to the streamer's investors. Of course, that only refers to other streaming services – Netflix also made it clear that it will continue to bundle with device-makers and "operator partners." For example, the streamer has deals with Comcast and Verizon – with both offering bundle deals that include Netflix.

"From the early days of streaming, we saw partnerships with device makers and pay-TV and mobile operators as key to ensuring Netflix was easy to find and use. These partnerships are a win-win — making it simple for people to discover, sign up, use, and pay for Netflix," the letter to the investors explained. "In turn, our device and operator partners benefit through increased device sales from consumers seeking devices integrated with Netflix and greater customer acquisition and higher retention as well as the opportunity to upsell higher value data or content packages."

