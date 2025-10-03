Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: netflix, opinion

Netflix, Animated Shows Under Attack From Elon Musk, Conservatives

Netflix, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, and more are targeted by Elon Musk and others over LGBTQ representation.

Earlier this week, we covered how Elon Musk was part of some right-wing crusade to save children. No, Musk, Libs of TikTok, and others didn't collectively come together to demand that the Trump administration release the Jeffrey Epstein files. Because what would revealing the names of famous people who might be pedophiles do to save children, right? Instead, they decided to set their sights on Netflix and animated series, which they claim are trying to brainwash kids with an LGBTQ agenda. Of course, the obvious (and correct) response would be to tell them to be better parents and actually take an interest in what they're kids are doing instead of being an absentee parent. Instead, it's all about having shows pulled so no one can stream them, and threatening Netflix with a boycott if they don't. Basically, they're making their "god" everyone else's problem.

Hamish Steele, creator of the graphic novel DeadEndia: The Watcher's Test and its Netflix animated series adaptation Dead End: Paranormal Park, had to face the hate earlier this week on social media. The "crime"? Having one of the show's main characters, Barney, open up to another character, Norma, about being transgender. Making this even more pathetically cruel is that the series was cancelled nearly three years ago. Now, Zack Stentz, creator of Netflix's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, is coming under attack from the very same folks. They have an issue with Yaz (Yasmina Fadoula) and Sammy (Sammy Gutierrez), a lesbian couple whose relationship developed over the course of the series until they officially became a couple in Season 5.

"Hey. So, I created this show (before handing it off to an incredibly talented group of writers & animators.) And no one was trying to push anything on viewers. We were just trying to dramatize the full range of human experience, which includes same-sex relationships. That's all," Stentz shared in the first of two posts, pushing back on those who are attacking the animated series for having LGBT representation. "Conservative Christians, I say sincerely that the only thing I am trying to push on your kids is "You are stronger and smarter and braver than you realize. Believe in yourself, take care of your friends, and help others (and animals!) where you can."

Hey. So, I created this show (before handing it off to an incredibly talented group of writers & animators.) And no one was trying to push anything on viewers. We were just trying to dramatize the full range of human experience, which includes same-sex relationships. That's all. https://t.co/oyKhLvTcRb — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) October 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Conservative Christians, I say sincerely that the only thing I am trying to push on your kids is "You are stronger and smarter and braver than you realize. Believe in yourself, take care of your friends, and help others (and animals!) where you can." — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) October 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"It's probably going to be a very odd day," Steele responded on BlueSky earlier this week after the first wave of hate posts from Musk and others, pushing back on the claim that the series was being actively promoted by Netflix ("It's all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting at the moment!" But as the reactions and responses intensified, Steele noted that things had taken an ugly and "scary" turn.

"I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologize if I take longer to respond to stuff," Steel wrote at one point. The series creator would eventually share that they would be taking a social media break for now: "I will just say today is much much worse and I am going to basically be on the down low for the foreseeable. My apologies."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!