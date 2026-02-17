Posted in: MMA, Netflix, Sports, TV | Tagged: gina carano, mma, ronda rousey

Netflix Dives Into MMA This May with Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) are diving into the live MMA game on May 16th, when Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano.

Netflix is getting into the live MMA game in a very big – and very interesting – way on May 16th. That's when the streaming service and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) will present the return of former UFC Champion and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey (12-2, 9 submissions, 3 KOs), who will take on fellow women's MMA fighter Gina Carano (7-1, 1 submission, 3 KOs). Taking place on May 16th and streaming live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the face-off between the WWE's and Disney's two favorite people marks Netflix's first-ever live MMA broadcast and MVP's inaugural MMA event. For those who need to know, the fight will be professionally sanctioned under the Unified Rules of MMA, contested as a featherweight bout at 145 pounds, and consist of five 5-minute rounds (using 4-ounce gloves).

Here's a look at the teaser that was released, followed by comments from the two fighters:

A LEGACY SHOWDOWN 🔥 #RouseyCarano RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cybtQHNyPT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 17, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"Been waiting so long to announce this," Rousey shared about the announcement. "Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women's combat sport history, and we're partnering with the fighter-first promoter, MVP, as well as the baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future." Carano added, "Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it's been her dream to make this fight happen between us." She continued, "She [Rousey] thanked me for opening up doors for her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen," Carano recalls. "This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and I as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive."

