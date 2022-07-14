Netflix Global Virtual Fan Event Tudum Returns This September: Details

Starting with next week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), we have a few months of virtual & in-person events on the way that looks to drop a ton of intel on a ton of shows that are on the way. On Thursday, Netflix jumped into the storm with the announcement that their global virtual event Tudum will be back on Saturday, September 24th. And this time, the streamer's going global in a big way with five global events in 24 hours. During that time, viewers can expect exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers & first looks, as well as interviews with some of Netflix's biggest stars & creators. The free virtual event was created to give the streamer a chance to celebrate its fandom by sharing scoops on 100+ shows, films & specials from across the globe.

Now here's a look at the date announcement teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look at how it all breaks down:

Tudum is back! The virtual event that garnered over 25.7 million views from Netflix fans in 184 countries around the world last year is returning Saturday, September 24 with five global events in 24 hours: starting in Korea followed by India, then the United States and Europe with a special preview of the great entertainment coming from Latin America, and concluding with a celebration out of Japan. Tune in for an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 100 fan-favorite shows, films, and specials from across the globe.

So here's a look at how the day-long event breaks down so you can adjust your alarms accordingly:

11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23): Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT September 23): Fans will be treated to a fun look at what's ahead from India.

10:00 am PT: Fans will get exclusive news from our shows, movies and games coming out of the United States and Europe, as well as an additional event that previews the great entertainment coming from Latin America.

1:00 pm JST on September 25 (9:00 pm PT on September 24): Stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

As for where you can go to check out Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the event will be available across Netflix YouTube channels in a number of different languages. And make sure to check out Netflix's official fan site (here) for the latest news and stay tuned for details about the titles and celebrity lineup set for September.

Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, streaming, teaser, tudum