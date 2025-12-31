Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, new year's eve

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Viewing Guide

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET, here's everything you need to know about CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!

Article Summary CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen starts tonight at 8 pm ET from Times Square.

Catch a star-studded lineup including Robyn, Shakira, Stephen Colbert, Florence + The Machine, and more.

Stream the event on CNN, CNN.com/AllAccess, the CNN app, and smart TV apps with your pay TV credentials.

CNN correspondents deliver live coverage from New York, New Orleans, Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond.

If you're not rockin' out with Ryan Seacrest over on ABC or hanging out in Nashville over on CBS, you're most likely hanging out with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Returning for their ninth consecutive year, Cooper and Cohen will be broadcasting live from the heart of New York City's iconic Times Square. What's in store? How does an evening filled with music, laughter, and live coverage of celebrations from around the world sound? Of course, we've always got surprises (and Cooper's giggles). To help set the mood, we've got a viewing guide to pass along that lets you in on everything you need to know to join the festivities: when and where to watch, who's set to appear and perform, who's set to offer global New Year's Eve coverage, and much more. Additionally, we've included some previews, trailers, and promos to help set the mood.

When & Where Can I Watch "CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"? Along with CNN, tonight's event will stream exclusively on CNN's new streaming subscription platform, available to subscribers at CNN.com/AllAccess, as well as on CNN's mobile app and connected TV apps on Smart TVs. Pay TV subscribers can access the stream by logging in with their Pay TV credentials.

Who Can We Expect to See During "CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"? Tonight's year-end festivities will feature music, comedy, and surprise guests – including:

Stephen Colbert

Robyn performing live from Times Square

performing live from Times Square Shakira performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL Brandy and Monica from "The Boy Is Mine Tour" presented by BPC

and from "The Boy Is Mine Tour" presented by BPC Bryan Adams from Madison Square Garden

from Madison Square Garden Florence + The Machine

RAYE

Mentalist Oz Perlman

Amy Sedaris

Brandi Carlile

Aloe Blacc

Patti LaBelle

Singer & Songwriter Michelle Williams

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

and B.J. Novak

Leanne Morgan

Sarah Sherman

Check Out "Countdown to New Year's Eve with Anderson & Andy!" Preview Special: Along with a look back at some of the duo's more famous (and wonderfully infamous) moments, Cooper and Cohen offer some insights into this year's show in this preview special:

"CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" Goes Global: Throughout the night, CNN reporters provide live coverage of celebrations across the country, including Richard Quest from the crowds in Times Square, Randi Kaye from New Orleans, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Isabel Rosales from Greater Lauderdale, FL, and Harry Enten from Prescott, AZ.

"CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" Shifts Gears After the Ball Drops: At 12:30 AM ET, CNN's Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the celebration, counting down to the new year as the Central Time Zone rings in 2026 from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas, with performances by country singer Vince Gill and The Head and The Heart and interviews with Flavor Flav and Ariana Madix.

