Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot

When we reported back in December 2020 that Night Court star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch were looking to bring the court back in session, only one of them would be appearing in front of the camera of the NBC sequel series to the 1984-1992 sitcom. But on Friday, Deadline Hollywood reported that Rauch will be also be joining Larroquette in the cast of the pilot. Written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, the multi-camera Night Court will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Representatives for Rauch, NBC, and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on DH's reporting.

The loss of Anderson in 2018 hit the cast hard, with Larroquette posting a heartfelt message when the news first broke, "Heartsick. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart. He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew." One of the highlights of the original series was the on-screen chemistry between Anderson's Stone and Larroquette's Fielding. Airing for eight and nine seasons, the series that followed the night shift of an NYC municipal court would go on to earn three Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company, based at Warner Bros. TV. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.