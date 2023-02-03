Night Court: Melissa Rauch on Season 2 News; S01E05, S01E06 Images Night Court star & executive producer Melissa Rauch shared her thoughts on the Season 2 news. Plus, preview images for S01E05 and S01E06.

Some great news this week for fans of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court, with NBC giving the sequel spinoff series the green light for a second season after only its first four episodes. So before we share a look at the overviews and preview images for S01E05 "The Apartment" and S01E06 "Justice Buddies," we're going to check in to see what Rauch had to share via social media regarding the show's success.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you to each and every one of you who watched our show," Rauch wrote as the caption to her Instagram post celebrating the news and thanking everyone who was involved in making it happen. "Beyond grateful about the news of [Night Court] Season 2! Eternally full of gratitude to every single wonderful person who worked on this dream come true and helped make it come to fruition. And thank you to [NBC] and [Warner Bros TV] for their unbelievable support and faith in this project. To say it's an honor (pun semi-intended) to continue the legacy of this iconic comedy that is endlessly special to me is a tremendous understatement." Here's a look at Rauch's post, followed by a look at what's to come with the next two episodes:

Welcome to NBC's Night Court…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Season 1 Episode 5 "The Apartment": In desperate need of a new apartment, Abby turns to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills; Dan helps Olivia prepare for the biggest case of her career and a shot at redemption. Directed by Mark Cendrowski and written by Leila Strachan.

Season 1 Episode 6 "Justice Buddies": Gurgs's tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project. Things get out of hand for Abby, Dan, and the night court team when the kids reveal their true motive is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt. Directed by Anthony Rich and written by Azie Dungey.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.