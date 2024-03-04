Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court S02 "Chips Ahoy" Images: Dan Goes All-In on Poker Game

Check out images for series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court Season 2 "Chips Ahoy."

Article Summary NBC released new episode images for Night Court Season 2 "Chips Ahoy."

Dan Fielding crashes a Navy poker game using some "Fielding magic".

Abby Stone faces off with a tough PTA president played by Melissa Fumero.

Night Court Season 2 continues with passion for justice and quirky courthouse antics.

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until the next episode of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court Season 2 hits our screens, we thought we would pass along some preview images for "Chips Ahoy." This week, Dan (Larroquette) uses some of that "Fielding magic" to squeeze his way into an underground Navy poker game going down during Fleet Week – but it looks like Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Gurgs (Lacretta) might just make him pay for it. Meanwhile, Abby (Rauch) gambles with Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) home life when a ruling goes against a not-so-nice PTA president of his kids' school – guest star Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Night Court Season 2 "Chips Ahoy" Preview

Night Court Season 2 "Chips Ahoy": Dan weasels his way into a legendary underground Navy poker game during Fleet Week; Abby makes things complicated for Wyatt when she rules against the ruthless PTA president of his kids' school. Melissa Fumero guest stars. Directed by Phill Lewis, here's a look at the preview image gallery for this week's episode.

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

