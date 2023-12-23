Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2, trailer

Night Court S02E01 Preview: Not the Reunion That Dan & Roz Expected

In a touching scene from NBC's Night Court Season 2, Dan & Roz make up for lost time - but they could've picked a better place to do it.

Even with the holiday-themed episode "A Night Court Before Christmas" hitting our screens tonight, series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin are already looking to 2024. January 2, 2024, to be precise – because that's when Season 2 kicks off. As you can tell by the title of the Mathew Harawitz-penned S02E01: "The Roz Affair," Marsha Warfield's Roz is back – with Dan (Larroquette) helping her with an investigation that quickly goes awry. And guess who they find themselves pleading their case in front of? Meanwhile, Gurgs (Lacretta) holds court with tales of her London adventures, and Olivia (India de Beaufort) considers a side job as a sports agent. But it's Dan & Roz who take center stage in the following preview as the two make up for lost time – just not in the best place possible…

With NBC's Night Court returning for a second season on January 2, 2024, here's a look at a "leak" from the premiere:

And here's a look back at the preview images that were released earlier this month for the second season premiere – followed by a look back at Rauch's reaction to Warfield appearing in the season finale:

Night Court Season 1 Finale: Marsha Warfield's Roz Returns

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding (Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Warfield's Roz entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And that's when Rauch added that there was more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!