Night Court S03: Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik Preview Tonight's Episode

The Big Bang Theory stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik discuss their Night Court reunion, the Southern California wildfires, and more.

In only a matter of hours, NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court will be treating "The Big Bang Theory" fans to another on-screen reunion. In "Mayim Worst Enemy," Mayim Bialik plays a twisted version of herself as "Bialik" ends up before Judge Stone (Rauch) – who just so happens to be a big Blossom fan. The two quickly become friends… that is until Bialik takes things to a stalking level. Now, we're getting a chance to check in on Rauch and Bialik, who met up live on social media today to discuss what it was like getting back together in front of the cameras, the personal impact that the ongoing Southern California wildfires are having, and more.

Here's a look at the conversation that Rauch and Bialik had over Instagram Stories earlier today, followed by Bialik sharing some behind-the-scenes looks and preview for tonight's episode:

"It feels like I should be dressed like Amy, and she should be dressed like Bernadette. There's definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on 'Big Bang,' so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing," Bialik shared about reuniting with Rauch and their shared journey on TBBT.

Speaking of their previous sitcom, viewers can expect things to go "meta" pretty quickly, but Bialik is staying spoiler-free on what they could be. "That's all I can tease. The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it's pretty cute, and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I'll have to get that out of my system for tape day," Bialik shared, adding that she had "a lot of fun" playing "a really funny, evil version of myself."

Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

