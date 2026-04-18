Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, captain america, marvel

Blokees Avengers: Endgame Captain America Kit is A Worthy Collectible

Blokees is taking over the world and we got our hands on some of the new Champion Class sets including Captain America

Article Summary Celebrates Captain America's Mjolnir moment from Avengers: Endgame with Blokees' Champion Class kit.

Features an Endgame-inspired suit design and snap-fit build with pre-painted, highly detailed parts.

Includes shield and Mjolnir, plus 30+ points of articulation for dynamic, heroic poses on display.

Perfect for collectors, the kit is available for $15 at Walmart and pairs best with other Infinity Saga sets.

Captain America isn't about upgrades or power boosts; he's about the payoff. Every version of Steve Rogers builds toward something, and in Avengers: Endgame, that payoff finally lands. The moment he lifts Mjolnir isn't just cool; it was earned, and it instantly became one of the most defining versions of the character in the MCU. That's the version Blokees chooses to bring into their Champion Class line, and it feels like a deliberate pick. Instead of just giving you Captain America, this kit is built around that moment, a man who, against everything, has become as worthy as a god.

Like the rest of their hit model lineup, Blokees has started appearing in retailers like Walmart, though availability can still vary depending on where you look. Out of the wave, this one might not immediately scream for attention, but once you own the rest, he is a key to building your team, and it hits differently. The build itself is simple, clean, and straightforward, but there's a nice sense of progression as everything comes together. The suit leans heavily into that Endgame design, with a slightly more defined, structured look than the film version. It's not overly stylized, but just enough to give it that distinct Blokees identity once fully assembled.

Where this figure really stands out is in what it represents on the shelf. The inclusion of both the shield and Mjolnir isn't just a bonus; it's the entire point. Steve Rogers has roughly 30+ points of articulation, giving Marvel fans plenty of flexibility to recreate that iconic "worthy" stance or mix things up with more grounded poses. The build uses a snap-fit system with pre-painted parts, so the process is approachable without sacrificing detail, and everything locks together cleanly if you follow the instructions. Captain America does not pose well with larger figures like Marvel Legends and looks like a child during Halloween. These figures are definitely a "display with its own line" kind of piece, and it benefits from being surrounded by the rest of the Infinity Saga wave. Collectors can purchase one right and become worthy for $15 in-store and online at Walmart.

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