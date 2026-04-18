Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: android, Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, ios

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow Will Launch On Mobile Devices Next Week

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow has been given an official launch date and a new trailer, as you can still pre-register for the new mobile title

Article Summary Dragon Quest Smash/Grow launches on mobile devices next week, with pre-registration still available.

Join an epic monster-focused RPG adventure forming parties, battling legendary foes, and gaining fame.

Earn exclusive pre-registration rewards like Premium Transmuter Vouchers to boost your journey early.

Enjoy intuitive roguelite gameplay with evolving skills, strategic upgrades, and powerful Coup de Grâce attacks.

Square Enix has confirmed the launch date for the next mobile title in the Dragon Quest franchise, as Dragon Quest Smash/Grow will arrive next week. If you're unfamiliar with the title, the game is set within the game's pantheon of RPG stories, where you play the unnamed protagonist working with others you meet along the way to form an adventuring party, battling monsters and making a name for yourself across the lands. Only this one is monster-focused, as you'll fight all sorts of legendary monsters from the series.

Vanquish Monsters As a Party On The Go in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Ahead of the launch, the company dropped a brand-new trailer for the game, as they attempt to familiarize players with the franchise in case they haven't played a Dragon Quest title before. They showed off several enemies such as slimes, drackies, and killing machines. Plus, a good look at the protagonist and his crew as they fight their way through swarms of monsters, aided by their trusty mechanical sidekick Roly, who has been voiced by Toshio Furukawa for this title.

The company is also still signing players up ahead of launch, as you can pre-register on the App Store or Google Play for some items if you do so in advance. If you choose to do so, you'll receive ten Premium Transmuter Vouchers, which are enough for ten Premium Transmuter pulls, giving you enough to help jump-start your own adventure when the time comes. We have more details, and the trailer for the game arrives on April 20.

About Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is an intuitive and exhilarating roguelite RPG where players smash their way through hordes of monsters to gain strength and then finish them off with Dragon Quest's signature Coup de Grâce attacks. Players can choose between random Blessing skills to enhance their character growth and battle strategy, allowing them to match an ever-changing tactical situation. No quest is ever the same in this unique Dragon Quest experience.

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