Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Miss Martian Red Platinum Chase

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they debut new DC Comics DC Direct Page Punchers figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Miss Martian Red Platinum Chase figure in the DC Direct Page Punchers series.

Miss Martian, a key Teen Titans member, gets an exclusive 7" scale collector’s figure with ultra articulation.

The figure comes with a reprint of Teen Titans #41, display base, soft goods cape, and an art card.

Available for pre-order at GameStop for $34.99, with a scheduled release date in May 2026.

Miss Martian debuted in DC Comics back in 2006 with Teen Titans #37, created by Geoff Johns and Tony S. Daniel. M'gann M'orzz is a White Martian who initially disguises herself as a Green Martian to avoid the stigma associated with her race. Inspired by the Martian Manhunter, she travels to Earth and joins the Teen Titans, seeking a sense of belonging and identity. Like J'onn, she possesses telepathy, shapeshifting, and flight. Over time, Miss Martian grows into a confident hero, and now she is coming to McFarlane Toys as a new Red Platinum Edition figure.

Miss Martian will be offered as the Chase Variant for the new DC Page Punchers Robin. M'gann will be featured in more iconic DC Comics looks and will have a soft, good cape. Just like Tim Drake, she will come with a reprint of DC Comics' Teen Titans #41, a display base, and a collectible art card. This Red Platinum Edition figure will be a Chase, and pre-orders will be available in-store and online at GameStop for $34.99, with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Teen Titans: Miss Martian

"As 'Titans Around the World' reaches a climax, a Teen Titan™ returns! Raven's ultimate goal comes to fruition, but what does it mean for the future of the team? And who has been pulling the strings from the very beginning?"



Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Includes Teen Titans #41 comic book re-print

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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