Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, star wars

Star Wars Has Returned To Disney Dreamlight Valley This Month

Disney Dreamlight Valley has added visitors from a galaxy far, far away once again, as Star Wars has returned to the game

Article Summary Star Wars content is back in Disney Dreamlight Valley for May The 4th, running through May 6, 2026.

New limited-time items include a BB-8 companion, Padmé Amidala outfit, and a Tatooine player House set.

Past Star Wars cosmetics, like R2-D2 and Anakin’s lightsaber, are also available in the Premium Shop.

These exclusive Star Wars items are only around for a few weeks before vanishing from the in-game shop.

Gameloft announced very briefly this week that it will be bringing Star Wars content back to Disney Dreamlight Valley this year. As you might suspect, the move is for the upcoming May The 4th celebrations, only they got a head start on it by dropping the update now and having it run all the way until May 6, 2026. During this time, fans will be able to head to the in-game shop and snag several new cosmetic items that will only be available for a limited time.

These include the new BB-8 companion, Padmé Amidala's Summer Meadow outfit, and a Tatooine-inspired player House, which comes with its own building kit and Tatooine props. Those who decided to pay extra money into the game can also go snag items from the Premium Shop, as they have a selection of items from last year's Star Wars collection to pick back up, including the R2-D2 companion, Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber, Padmé Amidala's Lakeside ensemble, and more to choose from. You can see everything in the trailer above, as these items will only be around for a few weeks until they're whisked away once again to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Has Made a Return to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

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