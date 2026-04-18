Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, marvel, thor

Thor Brings the Thunder with Blokees Marvel Studios Champion Class

Blokees is taking over the world and we got our hands on some of the new Champion Class sets including the God of Thunder, Thor

Thor has always been less about evolution and more about raw presence. While other Marvel heroes upgrade their suits or refine their tech, Thor simply "levels up". A peak moment like this arrived in Avengers: Infinity War, where he returns fully powered, wielding Stormbreaker and absolutely stealing the battlefield. It's one of those defining MCU looks that collectors instantly remember, and Blokees was sure to tap into that moment with their Champion Class series. building the figure around that "arrival" energy rather than just the character itself. Blokess has been around for a while but has finally started to gain a bigger presence in the States, with Marvel Studios kits hitting shelves, and Thor was sure to bring the lightning.

WheThor comes loaded with accessories, including Stormbreaker, multiple hands, and standout lightning-effect pieces that let you recreate those big cinematic moments. The figure features around 36 points of articulation, giving collectors and Marvel fans a surprising amount of posing flexibility for a model kit. The dual head sculpts are a nice touch too, letting you switch between a calmer look and that full "powered-up" rage mode. This figure is not a perfect screen replica, but the added structure and effects give it that stylized Blokees identity without losing what makes the design iconic.

These Blokees build is smooth thanks to the snap-fit design, and with around 90+ pre-painted parts, it feels detailed without becoming overwhelming. When fully built, the God of Thunder comes in at just around 5" tall, so he does not pair well with Marvel Legends. However, he does line up perfectly with the rest of the Champion Class figures, like Wolverine, Captain America, and Iron Man. There have not been many issues during assembly or posing, and it is something special to build your very own action figure. Marvel fans can discover the fun of the Infinity War Thor Champion Class Blokees kit right now for $15, and it can be acquired in-store and online!

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