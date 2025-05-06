Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Season 3: Melissa Rauch Teases Helberg/S03 Finale "Twist"

Night Court star Melissa Rauch is making it clear that a big twist is coming tonight involving Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) - and more.

From the amazing Marsha Warfield returning as Roz, to guest stars Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen, to another familiar face from "The Big Bang Theory" universe in Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister, Missy Cooper, on the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon), there's a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to tonight's one-hour, two-episode Season 3 finale of NBC's Night Court: "Funnest Judge in the City" and "A Decent Proposal."

But it's Melissa Rauch's on-screen reunion with Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) that has everyone wondering. We've been told that it's going to be a major game-changer – so much so that almost nothing has been released about Helberg's character other than his name (Spencer), one official image, and some quick looks in the trailer and social media post shared by Rauch.

Whatever the twist is going to be, TV Insider notes that it's going to be a really big one for Judge Abby – and that "Dan [John Larroquette] is involved in the twist and is also surprised himself." While Rauch was on lockdown when it came to details, what she did have to share really does play into the idea that whatever goes down is going to be epic, and will help set up a potential fourth season.

"There will be some questions that we desperately want to answer in a Season 4 [after the Season 3 finale], and we have a really spectacular game plan in place if that should happen. We really want it to because I feel like there's so many more stories to tell, and especially the story that you're going to be seeing in this season finale. There's a major story there that we want to continue to tell,' Rauch shared. "In the vein of 'Night Court' ensemble, family comedy, I feel like the workplace family that has been built, everyone will be impacted to some extent, to varying degrees, to the twist that occurs."

And could there be a surprise guest ready to blow our minds tonight? Maybe. "One of the great things about the DNA of 'Night Court' is the fact that it's just set up for the story generator for not only for people to come back, but for who comes through those doors at any minute could be a surprise or could just build a story that involves all of our cast members in a way that it's so special and specific to 'Night Court," Rauch revealed, before dropping a ten-ton tease. "It is this beautiful thing, these doors, you never know what's going to happen. You never know who's going to come through or who's going to come back."

Night Court S03 Finale: "Funnest Judge in the City" & "A Decent Proposal"

Night Court Season 3: "Funnest Judge in the City" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) suspects the courthouse's new "fun judge" (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs (Lacretta) must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

"The season finale of #NightCourt goes out with a BANG reuniting with the genius of Simon Helberg! This special 2 episode finale event crosses the Big Bang Theory universe even further with the Young Sheldon's phenomenal [Raegan Revord] paying tribute to the classic Michael J. Fox teen runaway episode from the OG Night Court, as well as the absolutely incredible [Michael Urie] and the icon that is the amazing [Marsha Warfield] Don't miss an hour of fantastic comedy, spectacular guest stars and a jaw dropping surprise this TUESDAY on @nbc starting at 8:00/7:00c!" read the caption to Rauch's Instagram post, which also included a look at the finale promo trailer:

Night Court Season 3: "A Decent Proposal" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they've become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby's world upside down.

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

