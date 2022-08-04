Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings

So it's been close to two months since we last checked in on how things were going with star & EP Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin's revival of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court. Just in case you need a reminder, Rubin's sequel series introduces viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Along with Rauch and Larroquette, the series also stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and Dimiter Marinov. And it was from Lacretta that we learned earlier this week that the team was back from hiatus and back to work. But it was Rauch who offered us some social media content to obsess over as we await the first teaser. And again, to everyone on the cast? It doesn't have to be anything big… maybe a group wave from the set or a quick 10-second video update? Because folks are very much looking forward to this and the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap revival.

Now here's a look at Rauch's post, rocking shades outside her dressing room that offers a really cool look at the show's logo (assuming it's not just the production logo, which it could be):

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Marinov's Nikolai is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros. Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively on the casting news.