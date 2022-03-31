Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks

So the last time we checked in on how things were looking with original series star John Larroquette & The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch's sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, confirmed that the series would be a part of NBC's 2022/2023 season. And from what you're about to see, things are starting to look pretty promising in that area. With a pilot written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, Night Court introduces viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Joining Larroquette and Rauch on the series are India de Beaufort (Firefly Lane), Lacretta (Gotham), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

Now we'll be honest. With everything going on across the television & streaming landscape, it completely slipped our minds that work on the series would begin soon. Well, it definitely got underway as you're about to see. With the first week of filming having wrapped earlier this week, Rauch and Lacretta are checking in to let us know what's going on- including set chairs, dressing room, and some pretty good-looking catering (those fajitas got our stomachs grumbling). Now here's a look at what Rauch and Lacretta had to share:

First full week of shooting done! I feel triumphant. It's a blessing to have so much joy going to work everyday around such loving, talented, giving, and funny people! I am truly in awe of what we've got here and so honored to be a part of it. #nightcourt #actorslife #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/xYjcOVUeBi — Lacretta with an E! (@just_Lacretta) March 26, 2022 Show Full Tweet

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.