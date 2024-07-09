Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock, season 3

Night Court Will Be In Session for Season 3 Beginning November 19th

Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court will be back for Season 3 beginning Tuesday, November 19th.

The buzz around the upcoming third season of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court had been building over the past few weeks. First, it was the ticketing site Iota posting that folks could request tickets to join the studio audience. Earlier this week, series star Lacretta (Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos) shared a look at some Season 3 cast swag from the producers and the script cover for the season's first episode to confirm that it was the first day of filming. Now, we know when the third season will be debuting – with NBC releasing a big update to its Fall 2024 schedule. Court will be back in session on Tuesday nights from 8:30-9 pm beginning November 19th.

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

