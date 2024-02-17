Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, ninja kamui, preview, trailer

Ninja Kamui Episode 2 Preview: Joe's Mission of Revenge Begins (VIDEO)

Joe goes the torture route to get answers in this preview for the next episode of Adult Swim & Director Sunghoo Park's Ninja Kamui.

Article Summary Adult Swim previews a brutal episode 2 of Ninja Kamui, from Sunghoo Park.

Protagonist Joe shifts from family man to avenger after ninjas murder his family.

Joe takes a dark turn to torture for answers in his mission of revenge.

Ninja Kamui joins Adult Swim's roster of original productions, airing at midnight as part of Toonami.

As far as series openers go? Wow. That's the best one-word description we can give for Adult Swim & Director Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui. All "Joe Logan" wanted was a quiet family life with his wife & son, and that's exactly what he was enjoying – until some vengeance-seeking ninjas brought it all to a bloody end. Goodbye, "Joe Logan." Hello, Joe Higan. Now, it's time for a mission of revenge that's going to bring a whole lot of nasty folks out of the shadows who want to put an end to it before it's even begun. With only hours to go until the next chapter, we're getting a preview of what's to come – and it's not looking pretty, as Joe gets brutal to get answers…

Now, here's a look back at the original official trailer, overview, and official trailer in Japanese – with English subtitles – with the next episode of Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui slashing through our screens tonight at midnight (and a Japanese dub re-air at 3 am):

An explosive story of revenge, "Ninja Kamui" follows a former ninja clan member who is haunted by the brutal murders of his family. Meanwhile, an FBI agent and his rookie partner also work to investigate the murders and uncover a vast global conspiracy.

Adult Swim has been a major player in adult animation and the top destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Smiling Friends, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures with Superman. Fan favorite anime block, "Toonami," airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series, including the one we're previewing above, as well as Uzumaki, Lazarus, FLCL, and more. In addition, Adult Swim has expanded its reach – now running nightly on Cartoon Network beginning at 5 p.m. (with the "Crooked Past" mini programming block) and running until 6 a.m. (ET/PT) – with programming also available to stream on Max.

