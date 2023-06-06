Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, trailer, walking dead

No, Fear the Walking Dead Did Not Just Cure the Walker Outbreak

Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss makes it clear that June (Jenna Elfman) didn't find a cure as much as a treatment.

Okay, we thought we would perform a little "public service" for viewers of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead who might be a bit confused about what's been going down during the eighth & final season. Four episodes into the run, we were being given the impression that June's (Jenna Elfman) PADRE work involving radiation might actually be a cure for the walker virus. And after seeing how well Dwight's (Austin Amelio) & Sherry's (Christine Evangelista) kid Finch (Gavin Warren) is doing, that would seem to be the case. Except… that's not quite the case, according to series co-showrunner & writer Andrew Chambliss. Think of it more as an advanced treatment than a cure. "Well, if she did, then she deserves a Nobel Prize. But the one thing we should say is that, what she was doing on that train, what P.A.D.R.E.'s doing on that train, really is akin to kind of a more advanced form of amputation. It's trying to remove the infected tissue before the infection can spread," Chambliss shared during a pre-season interview with Insider. "So even if what they're doing in that train ends up working, it's not a cure. It's not going to end the zombie apocalypse. It would certainly be a very useful tool to have to allow people to survive, particularly if you get bit somewhere where you can't just chop off an arm or a leg."

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 "More Time Than You Know" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 5 "More Time Than You Know": The heroes fight the clock and PADRE's forces. Directed by Heather Capiello and written by David Johnson & Calaya Michelle Stallworth, here's a look at what we know about the season's fifth chapter so far:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!