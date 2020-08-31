Even after a second season that found a way to improve an already-strong series opener, NOS4A2 showrunner and executive producer Jami O'Brien took to Twitter on Monday that AMC will not be bringing the Joe Hill adaptation back for a third season. Recently, O'Brien and Hill have discussed where they would like to take the series moving forward, but those possibilities took a major hit last week when O'Brien was informed of the decision. Here's a look at the text from O'Brien's tweets breaking the news to viewers while also sharing love and appreciation for all involved in making the two seasons happen.

"Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won't be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2 . It's a bummer, but I'm grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill's terrific novel…" "CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I'm awfully proud of all we've done together…" "THANK YOU to @joe_hill for all your generosity, imagination, and support, and for trusting us with Vic and Charlie, Maggie, Bing, Linda, Chris, Lou, Tabitha, Wayne, Millie, and all your flawed, complicated, and beautiful characters…" "And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun. Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road… xoxoxo"

For Hill's part, he found the experience "so much fun" and hopes that the two seasons continue to be embraced "in the years ahead":

My heart-felt thanks to @jami_obrien, Zack, Ashleigh, @SlaylerJ & the gang for putting my story right there on your TV sets. I'm hopeful people will continue to discover and enjoy this great series in the years ahead. Thank you @AMC_TV: it was a blast. https://t.co/APY4OBbksH — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) August 31, 2020

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, who executive produces alongside series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Mattea Conforti, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David. AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.