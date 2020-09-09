NXT Report – Mercedes Martinez Has a Very Bad Night

The Tuesday Night Wars are almost over, as there's just one more hour of NXT before it returns to its regular Wednesday slot next week. For now, at least.

WWE NXT Report for September 8th, 2020 Part 2

Bronson Reed and Austin Theory were in the ring getting ready for the match; if by match, we mean Reed murdering Theory.

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

Theory wants a handshake at the start of the match, but Reed just wants to hurt him.

Reed puts Theory in a devastating… headlock. This lasts a while.

Theory works his way out, only to get shoved across the ring.

Reed is wrestling circles around Theory.

At one point, Reed hits a shoulder tackle off the apron to the floor, and Theory flips over backward three times in selling it. Good stuff.

NXT takes a commercial break.

Reed continues to kick Austin Theory's ass after the break.

Theory finally manages to sort of hit a belly-to-back suplex.

This kicks off a brief period of offense for Theory.

This gives Theory the confidence to hoist Reed up on his shoulders, which is a bad idea.

He collapses, Reed hits a Tsunami splash, and Reed gets the win.

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Adam Cole backstage. Cole says the better man won tonight. He talks about having respect for Finn Balor. But Cole says if he gets another shot at the title, the outcome will be different. NXT goes to commercials.

Mercedes Martinez cuts a promo on Rhea Ripley. She puts over Rhea as a bad woman, but not as bad as her. She's gonna win in the cage tonight. Roderick Strong comes to the ring with Bobby Fish. Killian Dane comes out by himself.

Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dane

Strong struggles to handle Dane at the start of the match, but Strong kicks Dane off the apron when the ref's back is turned.

NXT then takes a commercial break, as it does whenever a match is getting good.

Strong probably had a great run during that commercial break, but it ends just when NXT comes back. Isn't it funny how that happens?

Dane pummels Strong for a bit. But Fish pulls strong out of the way when Dane goes to the second rope.

Dane is pissed now and goes after Fish, letting Strong hit him with a jumping knee and get the ring.

Undisputed Era beats down Dane after the match. Drake Maverick runs out with a lead pipe to make the save, but he gets beat up too. But then Dane gets the pipe and saves Maverick from the beatdown he's only getting because he tried to save Dane. Dane thanks Maverick for helping him by not beating him with the pipe too. He tries to leave, but Drake stops him and wants a handshake. Dane punches him in the face instead.

More of this Tegan Nox/Candice LeRae stuff–they're having a toast to Candice being the next NXT Women's Championship. Tegan wonders why Candice and not her. Candice says Tegan had her chance and failed. Tegan says Candice has never beat Io either. Candice throws a salad in Tegan's face. Tegan throws a drink in Candice's face. They're about to fight when Johnny Gargano comes out. Gargano calls Nox a bad person and a piece of garbage. She dumps spaghetti on his head.

Candice tries to throw a plate at Nox but Nox ducks, and it hits and breaks the TV. Gargano cries over the TV. We see a video package for the main event, and then NXT takes a commercial break.

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Damian Priest about his match with Timothy Thatcher next week. Priest says Thatcher doesn't need a game plan next week. He's just gonna be getting his ass kicked. Priest invites Mitchell to join him in the hot tub after he wins. We see graphics for matches coming next week, and then the steel cage comes down.

Mercedes Martinez comes out with Robert Stone. She has a kendo stick and tosses it into the cage. Then she goes under the ring and gets some chairs, which she also throws in there. She pulls a table out from under the ring, but Ripley runs out and attacks her. She tosses Martinez in the ring, then grabs the table herself and slides it in the ring. Ripley gets in the ring, and the cage door gets shut.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley – Steel Cage Match – Maybe Loser Leaves NXT?

They have an evenly-matched exchange of painful-looking moves through the first commercial break.

After the break, Martinez is trying to climb the cage very slowly. Ripley throws a chair at her head. Martinez takes a nap on the top rope.

Ripley dropkicks her up there, then climbs up with her and hits a superplex.

They trade blows, and Martinez hits a spinebuster. Both of them are selling this like they've been in Hell in a Cell for 45 minutes.

Ripley puts a reverse cloverleaf on Martinez, but Martinez grabs a kendo stick and beats her way out of it.

Ripley grabs the kendo stick and beats Martinez with it.

Robert Stone tries to climb in the cage. Ripley meets him at the top, but before she can do… whatever she was gonna do to him, Martinez hits her with the kendo stick again.

Martinez hits a neckbreaker on Ripley off the top rope.

Stone is still laying across the top of the cage.

Martinez sets up the table near the corner. She pulls Ripley into the corner and hoists her up onto the top rope.

Martinez wants a fisherman's superplex, but Ripley fights back. She hits Riptide off the top rope through the table. That gets the three-count.

Man, Martinez just came back and already lost her first high-profile feud. But someone had to be sacrificed to rebuild Rhea Ripley after Charlotte Flair ruined her rep. Good match. It would not be surprising if this is Martinez's last match in NXT, as she could be headed for the Retribution group on Raw. If not, I'm not sure what she does from here in NXT.

It goes without saying that NXT Super Tuesday II was much better than NXT Super Tuesday I. Having a decisive finish to your heavily-promoted title match will do that. The main event was also good. The rest was filler. Here's some stuff that happened after the show on the internet that would have actually made the show more interesting:

