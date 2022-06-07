Obi-Wan/Darth Vader Face-Off Focus of Star Wars Celebration Key Art

By the time the dust settled on the third chapter of the Deborah Chow-directed and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen & Moses Ingram-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, viewers of the Disney+ and Lucasfilm series finally got the confrontation they were waiting for. And we're sure that they were excited about how it turned out… if they're huge Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader (Christensen) fans. If they're Obi-Wan (McGregor) fans? Yeah… umm… not so much. So we're guessing our beaten-up Jedi probably isn't too thrilled to see his ass-kicking memorialized in a new key art poster. But in the streamer and studio's defense? This cool piece of artwork was commissioned for "Star Wars Celebration" so… who knew?

Now here's a look at the newest teaser "Fight" followed by a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the first three episodes currently streaming on Disney+ and the fourth episode dropping this week:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.