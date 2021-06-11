Obi-Wan Kenobi: Liam Neeson Not Approached For Qui-Gon Jinn Return

With production currently underway on Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ewan McGregor– starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans have already started speculating over which familiar faces might make an appearance (especially when Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be joining the series). Well, it sounds like there's one name they can cross off their list for any kind of spectral guest appearances any time soon: Liam Neeson aka Obi-Wan's Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. Checking in with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show to promote his film The Ice Road, Neeson was asked if he would be making a return visit to the "Star Wars" universe- either in "dead Jedi ghost" format or in flashback. Doesn't sound like either is in the cards.

"I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series," Neeson responded. "No, I don't think so. No, I haven't been approached." As for whether or not Neeson was joking or not, we'll leave that up to you but the actor then insinuated that "The Mouse" would need to hit the ATM hard if they wanted him back: "They [Disney] don't have enough money." Here's a look at the clip of Neeson's interview from earlier this week on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Liam Neeson Reveals Worst Stunt He's Ever Done, Possibility of Obi-Wan Cameo & Takes a Killer Quiz (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nJnGPXdx4c)

"There's no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I've never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I'd never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again," McGregor revealed recently during an actor-on-actor interview with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. "I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Joining McGregor is Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts.

