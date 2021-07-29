Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees

As production continues on Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ewan McGregor– starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, actor Joel Edgerton aka Owen Lars is weighing in with his thoughts on the project- and it sounds like he might have some reservations about how the series is being filmed. Taking a page from The Mandalorian, the upcoming series will utilize Industrial Light & Magic's StageCraft digital backlot called StageCraft, which projects high-res environments on large LED walls that the actors can actually see and adjust accordingly to camera movement. But from the sounds of things from his conversation with Cinemablend to promote The Green Knight, Edgerton doesn't see any substitute as good as the real thing (though he may still be holding on to some old-school thinking about green screens).

"Well, I'm yet to go and participate in my section of that, so I can't comment, but I can say that the difference between standing in a real-life forest or shooting in a period castle, as an actor, I feel like my imagination, I want to preserve and reserve for performance and for relating to another actor," Edgerton explained. "And it really helps me if what I'm holding in my hands and what I'm looking at as backdrop is filling up that world for me, rather than trying to imagine 'things' – trying to project my own version on a green screen of what's supposed to be there. It really just helps me."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UnjrG_N8hU)

"There's no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I've never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I'd never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again," McGregor revealed recently during an actor-on-actor interview with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. "I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I'm so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, "Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don't think I've seen a Stormtrooper for real before." They were like "No, they weren't Stormtroopers; they were clones." And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Joining McGregor is Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts.

