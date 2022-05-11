Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser A Reminder About The Key to Hunting Jedi

As time inches closer to the premiere of director Deborah Chow's Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen-starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi (now only a little more than two weeks to go), viewers are getting a look at a new teaser that isn't exactly what you would call "Jedi-friendly." Unless "hunting Jedi" is a friendly, fun-loving term of endearment that no one told us about. But we're doubting it considering Obi-Wan's (McGregor) advice to his fellow faithful.

Now here's the newest teaser for the series, followed by a look back at the official trailer & more:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, that was released on May 4th, with the series set to hit Disney+ on May 27th with its first two episodes (streaming weekly until the finale on Wednesday, June 22):

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser & date announcement:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.