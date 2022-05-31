Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples

Emboldened by a previous presidential administration that courted & welcomed their vote and by a "news" network whose commentators regularly feed them the maggot-covered red meat they oh, so love, racist pieces of trash have started spewing their insecure bile at Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram (who plays Inquisitor badass Reva Sevander aka Third Sister). Now look, I could spend the next few lines going over the "reasons" they're giving for not liking Ingram, her character, or her very presence in the show. But we all know that's just smoke-n-mirrors bullshit. Because the real reason why the shallow end of the societal pool where all the day's pee from swimmers collects has a problem with Ingram is that she "dared" to be Black in the "Star Wars" universe. Last night, Ingram took to Instagram to post examples of the waves of anger & hate that's been sent her way along with a video where she spoke about how there isn't really a way to stop this kind of hate but that didn't mean it shouldn't be dragged out into the light and exposed as the steaming pile of hate that it is.

Here's a screencap from Ingram's Instagram Stories offering just one example of what Ingram has had to endure for no other reason than she doesn't fit the pathetic views of impotent gatekeepers desperate to feel relevant. To be clear, this one's "tame" (for lack of a better phrase) compared to the other examples that Ingram shared, which included the N-word, threats, and more:

And here's a look at what Lucasfilm & Disney had to say in support of the star after Ingram's posts went live: "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the 'Star Wars' family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist." Here's a look at the post:

Joining McGregor, Christensen & Ingram, are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.