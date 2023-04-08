Obi-Wan S02 Not "Active Development," "Maybe Down The Road": Kennedy Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy offered a reality check regarding talk of a second season of Disney+'s Ewan MrGregor-starring Obi-Wan.

With Star Wars Celebration 2023 currently underway, "Star Wars" fans have been getting hit with wave after wave of news & previews on everything from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka to Andor, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and more. But if you're waiting on news regarding a second season of Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi? Well, you might want to check back in with Star Wars Celebration 2027 or later. "That is not an active development," shared Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy – though the door isn't completely closed. "But I never say never because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received, and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again, maybe down the road."

In the following featurette, McGregor and Hayden Christensen look back on some of their favorite memories working in the "Star Wars" universe together. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with all six episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

Joining McGregor & Christensen were Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.