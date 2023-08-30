Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hayden schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, netflix, Obliterated

Obliterated: Cobra Kai Creators Preview Netflix Action-Comedy Series

Here's a preview for Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg & Josh Heald's Shelley Hennig & Nick Zano-starring Obliterated.

If you're an elite special forces team that just thwarted a terrorist attack on Las Vegas, how else are you going to celebrate than by taking in anything & everything that "Sin City" has to offer – right? But what do you do the next day – after a night that's left the team the "walking wounded" – when you realize that you didn't quite actually save Las Vegas? And the timer on the all-too-real bomb continues ticking away? That's the premise behind Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg & Josh Heald's (Netflix's Cobra Kai) eight-episode wild action comedy Obliterated, set to hit Netflix on November 30th. Executive produced by Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, the series stars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released this week, followed by a series overview & key art poster.

"Obliterated" follows an elite special forces team who thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas, then celebrate with booze, drugs, and sex. Unfortunately, the vibe is killed once they discover that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. With the clock ticking, the intoxicated team must fight through their impairments and overcome their personal issues to find the real bomb and save the world. If "24" and "The Hangover" hooked up and had a baby, it'd be "Obliterated."

Obliterated: A Look at Who's Who

First up, we have Hennig as Ava Winters, a by-the-books CIA lead agent overseeing the special forces team, and Zano as Chad McKnight, the hard-partying SEAL team leader. Joining them on their mission are Terrell as Trunk, a Navy SEAL and Chad's wingman; Lázaro as Angela Gomez, a badass Marine sniper; Rutledge as Maya Lerner, a young NSA tech expert; Kim as Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot; Howell as Hagerty, an eccentric Army explosives technician; and Gorske as Lana, a Vegas party girl who gets swept up in the mission. In addition, Carl Lumbly also appears as CIA director James Langdon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!