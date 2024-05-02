Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: big bang theory, cbs, preview, teaser, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: CBS Previews "Young Sheldon" Spinoff

Set for Thursdays this fall, check out an official teaser for CBS's "Young Sheldon" spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Close to two months after it received a series order, CBS had some good news to share about Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre's Young Sheldon spinoff series focusing on Georgie and Mandy, portrayed by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. The further expansion of "The Big Bang Theory" Universe follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage – and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be doing all of that on Thursday nights at 8 pm, leading into Ghosts. To honor the occasion, CBS released an early teaser – which you can check out above.

"It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe." Lorre, Molaro, and Holland added, "From 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon,' the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy."

Adding to the interest factor in this series is what we already know about Georgie (George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr.) from The Big Bang Theory. While Georgie and Mandy (Amanda "Mandy" McAllister) have a child together, the parents aren't together – Georgie has had two ex-wives by then and owned a successful chain, Dr. Tire. That means that sometime between their Young Sheldon Season 6 engagement and TBBT, things do not go too well for the couple. Along with keeping the franchise profitably alive & well while expanding its overall canon, the potential series would also ensure that Lorre, Warner Bros. TV & CBS's long-running relationship would continue (with Bob Hearts Abishola joining Young Sheldon by also ending its run) – a relationship that has proven quite successful over the year for all parties involved – and the viewers.

