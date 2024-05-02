Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, the phantom menace

Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes Celebrates The Phantom Menace

Get ready for some Jar Jar Binks action in Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes, as the game will celebrate Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Article Summary Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes introduces Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace event.

Join the PC Beta for Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes to participate in new content.

New Gungan characters like Boss Nass and Captain Tarpals are added to the roster.

Celebrate May the 4th with free shards and Marquee Events for iconic Episode I characters.

Electronic Arts has a new piece of May The 4th content being released for Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes, as the game will celebrate Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The primary piece of content for this celebration is the Jar Jar Binks will be a part of the game, as his inclusion is part of the film's 25th Anniversary. You'll also see a number of new additions to the game tied to the film, as you'll see a number of new units hit the battlefield, free character shards, and other cameo appearances that you'll have to play to see. We have more info on the update below, as you can also join the PC Beta here.

Jar Jar Binks Arrives In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

That's right! Jar Jar Binks is joining the roster of heroes on Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes which players can use to build their squad along with other beloved characters from The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more, including Darth Vader, Master Yoda, the Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and many more.

Jar Jar Binks isn't the only thing to be excited about on the holotables this May the 4th. The Gungans have been a new addition this year starting with the release of Boss Nass followed by Captain Tarpals, Gungan Boomadier, and Gungan Phalanx. All of these limited releases will be back to celebrate the festivities with Marquee Events for players to collect the whole squad. There will also be other character appearances including Marquee Events for Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, droideka and more. Players will also be receiving free character shards for other memorable characters from The Phantom Menace like Mace Windu and Nute Gunray! They really are making this a May the 4th to remember.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!