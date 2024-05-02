Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, george miller, mad max: fury road

Mad Max: Fury Road: George Miller Has Written A Prequel For Max Too

George Miller has revealed that he has written a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel for Max, much like he did for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a film that has been in development hell for a while, but that doesn't mean the script or story has been incomplete. We learned from director George Miller that this film's screenplay was finished before Mad Max: Fury Road production even began. They needed to know the story of Furiosa to build all of the small details into her character in the film that we wouldn't have time to explain via exposition. The script was needed so they could do the best version of "Show, don't Tell." However, it wasn't just Furiosa that got a full prequel story before Fury Road began production; the version of Max that we meet in the film also has a complete story out there, as Miller recently explained in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]," Miller explains. "And as we get towards the end of [Furiosa], the chronology, basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

Your immediate reaction might be wondering if the previous films count as this story, but it sounds like that isn't exactly what Miller is talking about. There is some specific timeline or story that he has told here that he felt had to be written, done, and expanded on to create the version of Max we see in Fury Road. For those of us who see Fury Road as a minor religious experience and cannot wait for Furiosa to get here, this is very good news, and the reporter at EW is a comrade because they "pressed [Miller] for an update" on this script or story.

"Well, we are certainly working on it. And as I say, we wrote that basically as a novella, and now we've got a chance, we will get that into a screenplay form, and then we'll take it from there," Miller replied.

George, asking for a friend [who is me], how many times do I need to see Furiosa in theaters, and how many copies do I need to buy to justify this other film?

