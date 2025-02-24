Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Actor May Have Offered Some Interesting Season 3 Intel

One Piece actor Mackenyu's response to his upcoming projects may offer unexpected and interesting insight into a possible third season.

Article Summary Mackenyu hints at One Piece Season 3 filming in late 2025 or early 2026 during a recent interview.

Casts of One Piece Season 2 include new and exciting characters for fans to enjoy.

Expect bigger, bolder scenes as hinted by series consultant Eiichiro Oda.

Previously, Mackenyu shared what it was like "meeting" Chopper.

When we last checked in on how things were going with the second season of Showrunners Joe Tracz and Matt Owens, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, and Shueisha's live-action series adaptation of manga creator and series consultant Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, Mackenyu (Zoro) was offering his thoughts on working with Chopper. But now, it appears the actor has given us an unexpected update on when a currently unconfirmed Season 3 would start filming. During an interview with Crunchyroll in support of the news that he would be voicing the character Gennojo in Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, Mackenyu was asked if he had a message for his fans regarding his upcoming projects. "The next project is going to be 'One Piece' Season 2. We do have projects lined up for this year before we shoot Season 3 of 'One Piece,' but I can't tell you anything about that, so it's not going to be fun for y'all," the actor answered. Does that mean that production on the third season has already been penciled in to start in late 2025 or early 2026? Hmmm… stay tuned!

Here's a look back at what Oda originally had to share about their visit (on new cast members: "THEY WERE ABSOLUTELY THE PERFECT CHOICE!!!") – let's just say that it vibes like things are going to be even bigger and bolder than ever before. Following that, we have an image gallery from Oda's visit – followed by some of the things we've already learned about the second season:

One Piece Season 2: A Look at The Cast

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes back in May – as we've now learned officially. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

